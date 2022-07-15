Officers shoot, kill knife-wielding man at gas station near Ontario Mills
ONTARIO, Calif. - A man with a knife was shot and killed by Ontario Police Department officers late Thursday night.
The deadly shooting occurred at a Mobile gas station at the intersection of Milliken Avenue and Ontario Mills Parkway, adjacent to the Ontario Mills mall, just before 11 p.m.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.
Authorities have not released the name of the suspect and no further information was immediately available.