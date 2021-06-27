Officer involved shooting investigation underway in Azusa

article

An officer involved shooting investigation is underway in Azusa.

Azusa Police and LA County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 900 block of West Sierra Madre Ave. just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to sheriff’s department, a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Details on what led to the shooting were not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the LASD at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.

