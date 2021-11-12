Off-road chase: Driver ditches car after leading LASD on bizarre Ladera Heights pursuit

The search is on for the driver who was seen leading deputies on a bizarre off-road chase in Ladera Heights.

SkyFOX was over Ladera Heights when the pursuit suspect was seen driving on a dirt path near an oil field Friday evening.

After a brief chase, the suspect stopped the car and ditched the vehicle, leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a foot chase.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

