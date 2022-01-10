Off-duty officer rushed to hospital after shooting in South Los Angeles

An off-duty police officer was taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Los Angeles.

Authorities responded to a call on Beach Street in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood Monday night. A source tells FOX 11's crew on scene tells a Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot in the area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who is investigating the shooting, tells FOX 11 the officer was taken to a hospital in the Lynwood area.

Officials did not say what prompted the reported shooting to take place in the first place.

The suspect(s)' description has not been released as of late Monday night.

