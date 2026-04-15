FBI searches Lancaster City Hall, homes of top officials in federal probe

The Brief FBI agents served federal search warrants Wednesday morning at Lancaster City Hall and at least two other properties as part of a sealed investigation. Federal officials confirmed the searches were judicially approved but declined to provide specifics, citing affidavits that remain under seal by the court.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a series of coordinated searches in Lancaster on Wednesday morning, targeting City Hall and the private residences of high-ranking local officials.

While the U.S. Attorney’s Office verified the operation, the specific nature of the probe remains officially undisclosed.

What we know:

The FBI's Los Angeles field office confirmed that agents served warrants at multiple locations early Wednesday morning.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller stated that because the affidavits are sealed, the bureau cannot comment on the specific allegations.

At City Hall, agents were seen entering an office while city-hired lawyers reportedly began reviewing the scope of the federal requests.

What we don't know:

The specific criminal activity being investigated has not been officially disclosed.

It is unknown if any arrests are imminent or if other members of the city council are under federal scrutiny.