Off-duty LASD deputy dies in Carson after medical emergency

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while driving in Carson, according to authorities.

It happened just after 10 p.m. near West Carson Street and Vermont Avenue.

Officials said the deputy, who has not been identified, was driving east on West Carson when he suffered an unknown medical emergency and crashed his car.

No other cars or people were involved, authorities added.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other details were immediately available.