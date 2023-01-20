Off-duty LA County deputy dies by suicide, department says

article

An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot himself Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel's Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.

The sheriff's department confirmed to City News Service that the deputy was off-duty at the time and the death was being regarded as a suicide. The name of the deputy was not released by the department.

The father of the deputy, who asked not to be named, told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal that his son, who was 33 years old, served two tours in Afghanistan during his four years in the Marines, and had three years with the sheriff's department.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, help is available. The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7. Those looking to learn more about the hotline can click here for more information. The previous hotline (1-800-273-8255) is still available for those who still remember the old number.

"He was a real hero," the father said.

The deputy was not assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley station at the time of the shooting, according to The Signal.