Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting

The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials say Morgan had accidently shot himself; no foul play is suspected in his death.

Morgan was an officer with the Colton Police Department. He started his career in law enforcement at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy, in April 2019 and graduated in September 2019. He completed his field training at the Colton Police Department in May 2022.

He is survived by his parents, fiancé, son and soon to be born son, the police department said in a statement.