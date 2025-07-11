Off-duty Border Patrol agent charged with assaulting Long Beach police officer: DA

The Brief An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol officer was charged with assaulting a Long Beach police officer and resisting arrest. Isaiah Anthony Hodgson, 29, allegedly became physical with officers while intoxicated and armed at Shoreline Village. Hodgson faces up to seven years in prison if convicted and has been ordered not to possess firearms.



An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol officer has been charged with felony and misdemeanor counts, including assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, following an incident on July 7 in Long Beach's Shoreline Village.

What we know:

Isaiah Anthony Hodgson, an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol officer, was charged on July 11 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with multiple counts.

These include three felony counts of resisting an executive officer, one felony count of battery with injury on a peace officer, and three misdemeanor counts related to carrying firearms in public.

On July 7, Hodgson was reportedly intoxicated and armed with a handgun at a restaurant in Shoreline Village.

He allegedly entered the women's restroom, where a woman observed his handgun and firearm magazine. After she alerted the restaurant manager, Hodgson reportedly left the restaurant.

Outside in the parking lot, a security guard saw Hodgson with a firearm magazine and a firearm on his waistband, and repeatedly asked him to leave due to the no-firearms policy.

Long Beach police officers arrived after receiving a call about a person with a gun.

They reportedly observed Hodgson to be intoxicated and uncooperative with their commands as they attempted to detain him.

During his resistance to arrest, Hodgson allegedly became agitated and physical, injuring one of the officers.

Dig deeper:

Hodgson was also allegedly involved in a violent arrest in Pico Rivera earlier this month.

On that day, immigration officers shoved Adrian Martinez, a 20-year-old U.S. citizen, to the ground after Martinez approached officers trying to arrest another man. Officials originally claimed that Martinez punched two Customs and Border Patrol agents, but security footage from the scene appeared to show Martinez throwing no punches. A judge later released him.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman stated, "The conduct exhibited by Mr. Hodgson, a Border Patrol agent who has the duty to uphold the law and protect its citizens, is unacceptable and deeply troubling."

Hochman added, "No one is above the law, regardless of their position or badge. Law enforcement officers have a responsibility to always conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism. Our office will pursue prosecution accordingly to ensure justice is served."

What's next:

Hodgson was arraigned on July 11. His next court date is scheduled for July 17.

As conditions of his release, the court has ordered Hodgson not to possess any firearms, not to leave the State of California, and to attend at least three alcohol counseling meetings per week.

If convicted as charged, Hodgson faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in state prison.