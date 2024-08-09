Off-duty Beverly Hills cop fatally shoots armed man during altercation

An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of an allegedly armed suspect by an off-duty Beverly Hills police officer in the North Hills area.

Police said the off-duty officer witnessed an altercation between two people near the Roscoe Boulevard off-ramp of the 405 Freeway around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

The officer stopped and tried to intervene in the fight, realizing that one of them was armed with a gun and the other with a pipe, police said. At some point during the attempted intervention, the officer shot the man with a gun.

The man with the pipe was detained.

Sgt. Lynnsey Diamond from the Beverly Hills Police Department told City News Service that LAPD will be handling the investigation of the shooting.

No LAPD officers were involved in the shooting.

LAPD officers remained at the scene into the early hours of Friday morning and Roscoe Boulevard from the freeway to Chase Street was closed for several hours.