OC Parks announces free 2023 summer concert, movie screening lineup

Are you ready to enjoy summer nights under the stars?

Orange County and OC Parks on Tuesday announced the lineup for its annual free Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema Film Series for the public to come out and listen to music or watch free movies at regional parks across the county.

All events are family-friendly and parking is free. Food trucks will serve a variety of cuisines at each location and a beer and wine garden will be available to those 21 and over.

This summer, there will be 10 free outdoor concerts part of the Summer Concert Series Thursday evenings June 22 to Aug 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. It kicks off with Paco Versailles at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton.

The OC Parks Sunset Cinema Film Series will offer 14 free movie screenings Friday nights starting June 9 to Sept. 8. It kicks off with "Thor: Love and Thunder" also at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton. Pre-show entertainment starts at 6 p.m., with showtimes after sundown around 8 p.m.

"The County of Orange and OC Parks are thrilled to bring another fun-filled summer of entertainment to the community," said Donald P. Wagner, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. "Enjoying a free concert or movie in the beautiful parks across the County is a wonderful way for visitors of all ages to celebrate the summer outdoors."

Check out the full lineup below:

OC Parks Summer Concert Series

June 22: Paco Versailles at Craig Regional Park

June 29: TBA at Craig Regional Park

July 6: The Rembrandts at Irvine Regional Park

July 13: Ozomatli at Irvine Regional Park

July 20: No Duh: The Ultimate Tribute to No Doubt at Mason Regional Park

July 27: FlashPants at Mason Regional Park

August 3: The English Beat at Mile Square Regional Park

August 10: The Aquabats! at Mile Square Regional Park

August 17: Queen Nation at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach

August 24: Flashback Heart Attack at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach

OC Parks Sunset Cinema Film Series

June 9: Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) at Craig Regional Park

June 16: A Bug’s Life (1998) at Craig Regional Park

June 23: Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) at Carbon Canyon Regional Park

June 30: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) at Carbon Canyon Regional Park

July 7: Top Gun: Maverick (2022) at Yorba Regional Park

July 14: Clueless (1995) at Yorba Regional Park

July 21: Lightyear (2022) at Irvine Regional Park

July 28: Nacho Libre (2006) at Irvine Regional Park

August 4: Cruella (2021) at Mason Regional Park

August 11: Kung Fu Panda (2008) at Mason Regional Park

August 18: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) at Laguna Niguel Regional Park

August 25: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) at Laguna Niguel Regional Park

September 1: Uncharted (2022) at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach

September 8: Mamma Mia! (2008) at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach

