OC judge charged with wife's murder at Anaheim Hills home

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday a longtime judge of the Southern California county was charged with murder in the shooting death of his 65-year-old wife at their Anaheim Hills home.

The DA’s office said Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, was charged with one felony count of murder, one felony enhancement of personal use of a firearm, and one felony enhancement of discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years to life if convicted on all charges.

On the evening of Thursday, Aug. 3, officers with the Anaheim Police Department were called to a home in the 8500 block of E. Canyon Vista Drive following reports of a shooting.

Officers located 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The judge, who serves in the North Justice Center in Fullerton, was arrested and booked in connection to the homicide investigation Aug. 3. However, he was released the next day after posting bond. Investigators said they are concerned that Ferguson’s .22 rifle has yet to be accounted for. They added police recovered 47 other weapons including an array of rifles, shotguns, handguns and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition while searching his home during the execution of a search warrant.

Authorities determined Ferguson poses a concern for public safety and requested additional bail conditions including the surrender of his passport, the revocation of his Carry Concealed Weapon permit, and remaining in the Orange, Riverside and Los Angeles counties.

The DA’s office said as soon as they were informed Ferguson was arrested for suspicion of murder, they notified the California Attorney’s General’s Office to request a conflict check. On Tuesday, the state office determined there is no conflict and can prosecute the case.

Prosecutors have filed a bail motion to advance a hearing from Sept. 1 to Aug. 15 to seek conditions for Ferguson's release. The defendant's attorneys say they are reviewing the motion.

Sheryl Ferguson previously worked for the Santa Barbara and Orange County probation departments and later for the American Funds Service Company for almost 20 years prior to becoming a full-time mother. The Fergusons have two sons, Kevin and Phillip, both adults.

Jeffrey Ferguson, a native of Oakland, earned a bachelor's degree in biological sciences and social ecology from UC Irvine in 1973. He earned his law degree in 1982 from Western State College of Law, beginning his legal career the following year in the Orange County District Attorney's Office, where he later became a senior prosecutor assigned to the Major Narcotics Enforcement Team. He was president of the North Orange County Bar Association from 2012-14. The Orange County Narcotics Officers Association named him prosecutor of the year four times.

