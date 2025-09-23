OC firefighter's road to recovery continues 1 year after crash

The Brief Orange County firefighter Matt Nichols is recovering from a crash that injured him and seven other firefighters a year ago. Friends and colleagues say Nichols has been inspired in his recovery by his wife and son, as well as the community's support. The firefighters who were injured in the crash are dedicated to returning to work as soon as they can.



For Orange County firefighter Matt Nichols, the past year has been nothing short of a fight for his life. Through pain and setbacks, friends say Nichols has been carried by the love of his 1-year-old son and his wife, Carissa.

"The work she’s done standing by Matt’s side is a testament to their marriage," said Chris Hamm, president of the Orange County Professional Firefighters Association and chairman of the Fallen Firefighter Relief Fund. "I think that’s what’s gotten Matt to the point where he is."

The crash happened Sept. 19, 2024, when Nichols and seven other members of the Orange County Fire Authority’s Santiago hand crew were returning from battling the Airport Fire. Their vehicle swerved to avoid a ladder on a freeway in Irvine and flipped. Eight firefighters were injured; six of them were critically injured.

"It was very, very emotional and heartbreaking," Hamm said. "I think it took a toll on everybody — obviously the hand crew themselves, the members that were injured the most, but all 1,200 of our firefighters experienced a tremendous amount of emotion based on that incident."

Twelve months later, some of the injured firefighters are already back on the fire lines. Others, like Nichols, are still climbing a steep road to recovery.

"We have seen that this road behind us and the road ahead is a long one," said OCFA Capt. Sean Doran. "It’s a long one, but it’s being defined by resilience and courage and strength never seen before."

As Nichols continues his recovery, fire officials are urging the community to keep standing with him and the other injured firefighters. They said the public has been passionately rallying around them since the accident.

"They have given so much — whether it’s emotional support, empathy, sympathy, cards, conversations, in addition to their generosity," Doran said. "Every amount genuinely, absolutely contributes to their recovery and the progress that lies ahead."

Doran added, "We are so grateful to have the honor and the privilege to serve this community — who is now here for us in our time of need."

"It’s cliché to say it’s a calling, but I think the character these eight individuals show — that’s exactly what it is," Hamm said. "The fact that all of them, including Matt, want to get back to work shows the grit and the strength and the dedication that these individuals have to making sure the residents of Orange County and the state of California are safe."

A GoFundMe page has since been launched. Those looking to help can click here.