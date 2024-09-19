OCFA vehicle flips on Irvine freeway; patients airlifted

article

An Orange County Fire Authority truck overturned on an Irvine freeway Thursday night, injuring multiple people. Helicopters had to land on the freeway to airlift patients from the scene.

The call came in just before 7 p.m. Thursday on State Route 241 near the Tomato Springs Toll Plaza. The crash happened not far from the Airport Fire which has burned more than 23,000 acres between Orange and Riverside counties.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Images from SkyFOX showed what appeared to be an OCFA truck turned over, blocking multiple lanes. According to the California Highway Patrol, it was an ambulance.

CHP reported that multiple helicopters had to land on the freeway to airlift patients to the hospital.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for at least five hours for the northbound lanes of the 241.

The number of people injured and their conditions remains unclear.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.