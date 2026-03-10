OC sheriff's deputy fatally shot fiancée at close range, prosecutors allege

The Brief Orange County sheriff's deputy Aimee Alexis Hidalgo has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of her fiancée, Brittany Shaw. Prosecutors allege Hidalgo shot Shaw nine times, including a close-range head wound, seconds after Shaw returned to their Tustin apartment from walking her dog. Hidalgo turned herself in on Monday and faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in state prison if convicted on all felony counts.



An Orange County sheriff’s deputy faces a felony manslaughter charge following the shooting death of her fiancée inside their Tustin home just months before the couple's planned destination wedding.

What we know:

Aimee Alexis Hidalgo, 28, is accused of killing 35-year-old Brittany Shaw on the morning of August 8, 2025.

According to investigators, Ring camera footage shows Shaw leaving their studio apartment at 5:10 a.m. to walk her dog and returning ten minutes later.

Seconds after Shaw re-entered the home, Hidalgo allegedly fired nine shots, striking Shaw in the torso, arm, and head.

The coroner’s report specified that the fatal head wound was delivered at "close intermediate range," less than eight inches away.

Both women were employees at the Orange County Jail—Hidalgo as a deputy since 2021 and Shaw in Correctional Health.

Hidalgo called 911 and attempted CPR, but Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer emphasized that law enforcement officers are not above the law.

"The badge is not a shield from prosecution; rather it is a symbol of the oath a sworn officer takes to uphold the law, on and off duty," Spitzer stated.

He described the loss of life at the hands of a partner as an "indescribable tragedy" and committed to pursuing justice for Shaw without bias.

Timeline:

2021: Aimee Alexis Hidalgo begins her career as an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy.

August 8, 2025, 5:10 a.m.: Brittany Shaw leaves the apartment to walk her dog.

August 8, 2025, 5:20 a.m.: Shaw returns to the apartment; the shooting occurs seconds later.

November 2025: The original date the couple had set for their wedding in Mexico.

March 9, 2026: Hidalgo turns herself in to Tustin police after being charged with voluntary manslaughter.

What's next:

Hidalgo faces one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and a felony enhancement for the personal use of a firearm.

If convicted on all counts, she faces up to 21 years in state prison.