OC deputies shoot domestic violence suspect in Lake Forest parking lot

The Brief Orange County deputies shot a man they said was wanted for domestic violence in Lake Forest on Thursday. Deputies said Ethan Mull pointed a handgun at deputies when he was shot. One deputy was also injured after a police K9 bit them.



Orange County sheriff's deputies shot a domestic violence suspect on Thursday who they said pointed a loaded gun at them.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in a Lake Forest parking lot.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies got a report about a man, identified as Ethan Mull, who had allegedly been involved in a domestic violence incident with a family member the day before. When deputies investigated, they found that Mull also had felony warrants for his arrest, including warrants for theft, weapons and drug-related charges.

Deputies found Mull at a store in Lake Forest on Thursday. When they tried to detain him, deputies said Mull pointed a loaded handgun at them. That's when deputies shot Mull.

Paramedics took Mull to the hospital.

During the incident one deputy was injured when a police K9 bit them.

What we don't know:

Officials did not indicate what condition Mull was in when paramedics took him to the hospital.

What's next:

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will investigate the shooting. The OCSD is expected to release body camera footage of the incident in the coming days.