Man wakes up from coma to find woman impersonating nurse in custody

Henry Velasvo woke up from a 3-month coma to find out one of the nurses treating him had been arrested for working without a valid license.

According to Burbank police, 44-year-old Amanda Leeann Porter of Virginia, was arrested for impersonating a registered nurse at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. Police say Porter applied for and obtained the nursing position at Saint Joseph then began overseeing about 60 patients between April 8, 2024 and May 8, 2024.

Porter was arrested when the hospital notified police that they found that she had used another woman's license to be hired by the hospital.

Velasvo said he found out about Porter when his family received a letter from the hospital reading, "This individual was assigned to you while you were a patient at the hospital and accessed your electronic medical record."

Velasvo has been checking his credit report and wondering how this happened, especially since Porter was already in trouble in Virginia for similar fraudulent behavior.

She was also hired by other local hospitals and investigators believe there are more medical centers out there that may have used her services.

Velasvo is planning legal action against the hospital, claiming that while in a coma, nurses did not move his body as much as they should have, and he has developed serious complications.

Porter remains in custody. The DA has filed charges for identity theft, fraud, and impersonation in grand theft.

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center released the following statement, "Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center appreciates the diligence of Burbank police detectives in apprehending Amanda Porter, who was hired last spring by the hospital as a nurse, but was promptly terminated once it was determined that her nursing credentials had been falsified. Hospital officials promptly notified the appropriate state and local authorities as well as each patient for whom she’d provided care. Providence Saint Joseph is committed to quality and safety to ensure the best possible care for our patients. As a new hire, this employee was in her orientation phase, and as such was partnered with a training nurse during the five nursing shifts she worked in our hospital."

Police believe there are additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Burbank Police Detective Arias at (818) 238-3210.