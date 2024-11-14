Woman accused of impersonating a nurse at multiple Southern California hospitals

article

The Brief Amanda Porter, 44, of Virginia, was allegedly working without a license at LA County hospitals. Her places of employment included Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Authorities believe Porter may have been scammed other hospitals in Southern California.



Authorities have arrested a woman who allegedly impersonated a nurse and had been working without a license at Los Angeles County hospitals, according to the Burbank Police Department.

An investigation was initiated by the Burbank PD after they received a report of a woman, later identified as 44-year-old Amanda Leeann Porter of Virginia, who impersonated a registered nurse at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in May 2024.

According to police, Porter applied for and obtained the nursing position at Saint Joseph then began overseeing about 60 patients between April 8, 2024 and May 8, 2024.

When hospital staff discovered Porter was impersonating a real registered nurse who lived out of state, she was fired, authorities said. By that time, she had received two paychecks for her fraudulent employment.

In a statement, the hospital said in part, "Providence is committed to quality and safety to ensure the best possible care for our patients. As a new hire, this employee was in her orientation phase, and as such was partnered with a training nurse during the five nursing shifts she worked in our hospital."

According to the investigation, Porter continued to obtain employment with various local hospitals using false identities. She does not hold a valid nursing license and is on federal probation for a fraud violation committed in Virginia.

Porter was arrested on Nov. 7 in connection with an arrest warrant after she bonded out of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department custody for a similar violation she allegedly committed at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita.

Five days later, Porter was charged with identity theft, false impersonation, and grand theft. She was arraigned and is being held without bail.

Authorities believe Porter may have committed similar offenses at other hospitals in Southern California in the past year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burbank Police Detective

Arias at (818) 238-3210.