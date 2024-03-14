NSYNC reunites in LA at Justin Timberlake concert

Hello hello hello!

*NSYNC fans got quite the surprise Wednesday at Justin Timberlake's "one night only" free concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood.

All five members of the beloved 90s boy band reunited for a special performance, singing two popular hits - "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me."

Timberlake shared the moment on his Instagram showing the stage's curtains revealing fellow friends JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone.

In a TikTok clip, the group gave concertgoers a sneak peek at their brand-new song "Paradise."

"There is a song," Chasez told fans.

"By *NSYNC," Timberlake chimed in, as Kirkpatrick added, " A brand new song."

After singing a snippet of the song, the four members thank Timberlake for having them at his concert, to which Timberlake replies, "I love you guys so much."

Following the show, the "Mirrors" singer posted a photo of five empty stools.

"That was fun. Let’s do it again soon."

Speculation has been mounting since last month that the band was possibly reuniting for a new track.

The band last performed together in 2013 during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Last year, they had a brief reunion at the VMAs to present the award for Best Pop Video, which went to Taylor Swift.

Shortly after that appearance, the group revealed that they had collaborated on a song for the "Trolls" film — also starring Timberlake — called "Better Place."

It was the first time the group collaborated on new music since 2002.



