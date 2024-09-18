Norwalk residents react to city extending ban on homeless shelters

California's Department of Housing and Community Development has officially put the City of Norwalk on notice stemming from a moratorium that was voted on and approved in August.

The moratorium focuses on new housing, emergency shelters for the homeless, single-room occupancy, and transitional housing.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to extend that ordinance into August of next year after hearing from residents on both sides of the issue.

"The governor's actions reflect a failed approach to address homelessness. Billions of dollars have been spent yet the crisis has only deepened," said Brian Lopez, who described himself as a lifelong Norwalk resident. "Norwalk should not be forced to bear the brunt of the region's homeless population."

"I strongly oppose this item because I don’t think it makes Norwalk safer. It also doesn’t help address our housing and homelessness crisis," said Norwalk resident Christina Sanchez ahead of Tuesday night’s vote.

State officials allege that the moratorium violates several state planning and fair housing laws.

With Gov. Gavin Newsom calling the city's move both "counterproductive" and "immoral" as the state continues to grapple with the homelessness crisis, the notice warns the city of impending legal action if they don't reverse the policy.

"The City of Norwalk’s disingenuous moratorium equates badly needed homes for people struggling the most with liquor stores and payday loans," said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez in a news release about the moratorium. "In doing so, they are harming their own community and blatantly violating a myriad of state housing laws."

City officials argue the moratorium is urgently needed to allow the city to develop potential performance standards and reassess the zoning code which hasn’t been properly updated since the 90s.

The Notice of Violation warns that if Norwalk does not reverse course, HCD may refer the matter to the Attorney General’s Office for litigation.

The moratorium won't only affect homeless shelters, it would also cover convenience and liquor stores, discount stores, personal-use laundromats, vehicle washing and payday loan businesses.

Norwalk has until September 23 to respond to the city’s notice of violation.