Newsom warns Norwalk to end homeless shelters ban

California's Department of Housing and Community Development has officially put the City of Norwalk on notice, and it all stems from a moratorium that was voted on back in August.

That moratorium focused on new housing, emergency shelters for the homeless, single room occupancy, housing and transitional housing. It was voted on last month and they approved a 45-day moratorium.

But on Tuesday the council will consider extending that ordinance into August of next year.

The state is alleging that the moratorium violates several state planning and fair housing laws.

With Gov. Gavin Newsom calling the city's move both "counterproductive" and "immoral" as the state continues to grapple with the homelessness crisis, the notice warns the city of impending legal action if they don't reverse the policy.

And in addition, the state is accusing the City of Norwalk of failing to meet its housing goals as required by state law.

But at the August meeting, the city and its representatives insisted the moratorium is urgently needed.

"And now staff believes this is a very powerful tool to allow us to better assess and develop potential performance standards, development standards, and the zoning code. Our zoning code as all of you are aware, is pretty old - it's from the 90s. There have been some updates, but nothing substantively on a comprehensive basis. So this will allow us to look at those uses and come back to you," said Alexander Hamilton, Norwalk Interim Community Development Director.

City staff is recommending that the City Council approve the moratorium, extending it until next year. And it won't only affect homeless shelters, it would also cover convenience and liquor stores, discount stores, personal use, laundromats, vehicle washing and payday loan businesses.

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.