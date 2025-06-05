Expecting dad shot, killed during a online sale meetup in Norwalk

The Brief An 18-year-old soon-to-be father, Geovanni Chavez, was shot dead in Norwalk while selling clothes from an online forum. Family members and neighbors mourn his loss, describing him as a good kid with a beautiful heart. Investigators have found a baseball bat near the scene, but no arrests have been made, and the teen's phone is missing.



A soon-to-be father was shot dead in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon while family members say he was meeting with someone from an online forum.

What they're saying:

"He was actually selling some clothes," said Eduardo Castro. "I'm not sure if it was OfferUp or any other link. What transpired after that, we don't know."

Family members identify the victim as 18-year-old Geovanni Chavez. "My son was taken too early," said Roxanne, the teen's mother. "My son was an amazing kid. He had a beautiful heart."

A memorial is growing outside the gated apartment complex along Los Alisos Circle where Chavez was shot around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"I want justice for him," said Amber, a neighbor. "He was too young. He was such a good kid. He was sweet."

Investigators discovered a baseball bat near the shooting scene. However, family members tell FOX 11 the teen's phone is missing. They're not sure who would have killed the 18-year-old. He was about to become a father.

"He was going to be a dad," said Roxanne. "He was excited. He had everything ready."

"We're just devastated, and we'll get our closure for sure," said Castro.

What we don't know:

So far, no arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

Local perspective:

"I would ask the community out there to get behind the family," said Marcus, a friend. "Pray for the family. Pray for the other side of this too. Pray for the idiot that thought this was his only option. I just hope God lets us see the lesson in all this."

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to help the family cover funeral expenses. Those looking to help can click here.