'It’s not stopping us’: Norwalk families celebrate July 4th despite concerns over immigration raids

While several cities across Los Angeles County canceled their Independence Day celebrations due to fears over immigration raids, the City of Norwalk held its celebration on Thursday.

Local perspective:

People arrived early at Holifield Park for the city's Fourth of July celebration, saying they were glad the fireworks weren't postponed due to immigration raids.

While the concern was on the back of some people's minds, many said "it's not stopping us" from celebrating. Several people FOX 11 spoke with said they couldn't imagine federal authorities would want images of armed officers chasing families celebrating the birthday of the nation that stands for freedom.

Still, many people showed us photos of their passports on their cellphones, saying they have it "just in case".

Norwalk moved the event from City Hall to Holifield Park to make more room as they expect 8,000 people by 9 p.m., when fireworks begin.

But with food trucks and music, families started arriving with umbrellas and chairs by 4 p.m.

Several cities across LA have canceled their Fourth of July celebrations, they include Bell Gardens, Boyle Heights, Cudahy, downtown LA, El Sereno, Huntington Park, and Whittier.