3 women hospitalized in Northridge crash

Three women were hospitalized following a multi-car collision in Northridge Monday morning, fire officials said.

The crash occurred just before 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 19700 block of Parthenia Street.

An official with the Los Angeles Fire Department said two patients were pulled from their vehicles. They added three women – ages 20, 24, and 50 – were taken to an area hospital. A fourth patient, identified as a 33-year-old man, declined transport.

The victims' conditions were unknown and the cause of the crash was under investigation.