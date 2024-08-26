Expand / Collapse search

3 women hospitalized in Northridge crash

Published  August 26, 2024 8:49am PDT
Northridge
Three women were taken to an area hospital following a crash in Northridge on Monday morning.

LOS ANGELES - Three women were hospitalized following a multi-car collision in Northridge Monday morning, fire officials said. 

The crash occurred just before 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 19700 block of Parthenia Street. 

An official with the Los Angeles Fire Department said two patients were pulled from their vehicles. They added three women – ages 20, 24, and 50 – were taken to an area hospital. A fourth patient, identified as a 33-year-old man, declined transport.

The victims' conditions were unknown and the cause of the crash was under investigation. 