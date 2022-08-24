North Hollywood toddler suffers permanent brain injury; Dad arrested for child abuse

article

A North Hollywood man is arrested after his toddler son was taken to the hospital with permanent brain injuries.

Back in March 2022, a 14-month-old boy was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. The Los Angeles Police Department later found out the toddler suffered serious injuries stemming from child abuse.

On August 23, LAPD arrested the boy's father, 21-year-old Cesar Cabrera. LAPD said Cabrera admitted to the abuse.

Cabrera is being booked and charged with willful harm to a child – likely to produce great bodily injury or death. Prior to posting bond, he was held on a $100,000 bail.

On Wednesday, August 24, LAPD presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office for filing consideration.