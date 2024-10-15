Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after early morning shooting in North Hollywood

Published  October 15, 2024 8:48am PDT
North Hollywood
The search is on for a gunman after a person was shot dead in North Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES - A man was shot and killed in North Hollywood early Tuesday morning, officials said. 

Investigators said the shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. near the intersection of Hatteras Street and Tujunga Avenue. 

When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they found a man standing outside who was suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest. He was taken to an area hospital where he died. 

The LAPD said a slow-moving vehicle approached the victim and left the scene after firing at least 10 rounds. 

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a late-model gray Nissan four-door sedan.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.