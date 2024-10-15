Man dies after early morning shooting in North Hollywood

The Source A man was gunned down in North Hollywood early Tuesday morning. Investigators said the victim was shot by someone in a late-model gray Nissan four-door sedan. No arrests have been announced.



A man was shot and killed in North Hollywood early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. near the intersection of Hatteras Street and Tujunga Avenue.

When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they found a man standing outside who was suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The LAPD said a slow-moving vehicle approached the victim and left the scene after firing at least 10 rounds.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a late-model gray Nissan four-door sedan.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.