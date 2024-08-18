North Hollywood hit-and-run leaves woman dead

A 29-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday, where they found the woman lying in the street, Officer Drake Madison said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said she was crossing within a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a Toyota Corolla that was traveling westbound on Victory Boulevard.

"The Toyota Corolla continued westbound without stopping and was later found abandoned along the curb on Victory Boulevard, east of Troost Avenue," according to a police statement.

The driver, who police described as a man in his 50s who was either bald or has very short hair, was last seen running from the scene on Victory Boulevard, police said.

According to GoFundMe, the woman was identified as Leyda Medina.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect was urged to call the LAPD at 818-644-8028 or 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be made to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.