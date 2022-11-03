Norco store owner who went viral for shooting would-be robber now fighting for his life after stoke

In the small community of Norco, 80-year-old Craig Cope is loved, respected and admired.

To many, he’s a hometown hero after he took on four armed robbers back in August when they stormed into Norco Market and Liquor. Security video captured the attempted robbery, which showed Cope shooting one of the armed men. All four suspects were later arrested.

Sadly, three months later, Cope is fighting for his life after suffering a stroke.

"He had a stroke, we don’t know how long he was down, his wife found him," says Marnie Tapia, a manager at Norco Market.

She tells FOX 11 that Cope isn’t able to talk or move after suffering a stroke a week ago. She says as soon as word spread in the community, people started holding prayer vigils and sending cards to the Cope family.

"I’m just praying that God will heal him 100%, I mean this community needs him, we all love him," said customer Ruth Thue.

