No more victims found during 2nd search in Virginia shopping center blast site

Fire officials have completed another search of the site of a weekend explosion and fire in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and determined there are no additional victims, the city announced Sunday night.

An explosion rocked a strip mall Saturday morning, followed by a large fire. Officials said Saturday they were aware of five people who had been injured, but an additional search was being done to make sure no one had been missed.

“The Harrisonburg Fire Department has completed its secondary search of the Miller Circle fire site, and has determined that there are no additional individuals on site who were harmed by the incident. Searches are now complete,” the city tweeted Sunday.

The city also said the investigation into the fire's cause was continuing. Officials said Saturday it would likely take several days.

The blast was so strong that some residents reported their homes shaking and other nearby businesses were forced to close due to damage, TV station WHSV reported.

Of those injured, three had injuries described as minor or not life-threatening. Two were flown to the University of Virginia’s medical center in serious condition, officials said Saturday.

A message left with the medical center's public relations staff Sunday was not immediately returned.