Nixon Fire: Evacuations ordered for parts of Riverside County

A wildfire that sparked in Riverside County continues to grow, prompting evacuation orders.

The Nixon Fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Tule Valley Road and Richard Nixon Boulevard in Aguanga.

When firefighters first responded to the scene, they reported approximately 5 acres of vegetation burning. By 7 p.m. Monday the fire grew to 2,700 acres and remained 0% contained.

Several evacuation orders and warnings were issued. An evacuation center was established at Temecula Valley High School at 31555 Rancho Vista Road.

Animal services will be on-site to assist with animals.

Cal Fire Riverside County listed the following evacuation orders and warnings.

EVACUATION ORDER AREA:

Zones RVC-TULE2-A, RVC-TULE2-B, RVC-TULE4, RVC-TULE6, RVC-TULE7, RVC-TULE8, CBI-CAHUILLA1-B, RVC-2327-A, RVC-2327-B, RVC-TABLEMT4, RVC-TABLEMT5, RVC-2369.

EVACUATION WARNING AREA:

Zones RVC-TULE1, RVC-TULE3, RVC-TULE5, RVC-LAKERIVERSIDEESTATES4, CBI-CAHUILLA1-A, RVC-TABLEMT2, RVC-TABLEMT3, RVC-TABLEMT6, RVC-2280.

A full map of the evacuation zones can be viewed online.