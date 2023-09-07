'Gamer friendly' caffeinated Cup Noodles launch in Japan

Need a little jolt of energy for those late-night gaming sessions? Well instead of chugging a Red Bull or cup of coffee, some people needing that extra kick can now reach for some Cup Noodles.

Noodle maker Nissin announced it is launching caffeinated Cup Noodles in Japan beginning Sept. 18.

"The gaming population in Japan is growing year by year, especially among young people, and the number is said to have surpassed 50 million," the company said in a statement. "To meet this demand, Nissin Foods is launching a new ‘gamer-friendly’ product for the first time in its history from its flagship brands Cup Noodles and Nissin Curry Meshi."

There will be two flavors - garlic and black pepper yakisoba — which contains shrimp, pork, egg and cabbage — and curry, which uses a base of pork and vegetables.

If you're worried about possibly spilling soup on your keyboard, not to worry! Both products are sauce-based and soup-free, "making them the perfect meal in between game-playing sessions."

Both noodles cost less than $2 each in Japan.

It's unclear if the products will be launched in other countries at this time.