Nine people injured after truck strikes group of pedestrians near MacArthur Park

Nine people were injured after a truck hit them near MacArthur Park Saturday morning.

Six people were taken to the hospital and three others declined care. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, one adult was seriously injured, the others suffered minor injuries.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at 647 S. Alvarado St.

According to LAPD, driver said he saw someone point a gun at him and got distracted, causing him to veer off the roadway and strike the pedestrians.

