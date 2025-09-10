Megachurch leader Naasón Joaquín García indicted on federal sex trafficking charges

The Brief The leader of the Mexico-based evangelical megachurch La Luz del Mundo has been indicted with five others on charges involving alleged sexual and financial crimes. Naasón Joaquín García is already serving a 16-year prison sentence. Prosecutors accuse García and his co-defendants of operating a decades-long criminal enterprise.



Naasón Joaquín García, the subject of Netflix and HBO documentaries and already serving a 16-year prison sentence in California for sexually abusing young followers, has now been indicted federally along with five others: three women and two men.

What they're saying:

"The feds came in and did their own investigation, and they were able to develop a federal nexus to federal crimes that occurred not only here in California, but throughout the country and also in other parts of the world," said retired LAPD detective and now private investigator Moses Castillo.

On Wednesday, federal agents executed search warrants at several Los Angeles locations tied to the church. In East L.A., just behind from La Luz del Mundo’s local church, citizen video captured law enforcement outside one of the connected properties.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"Those properties that you saw, we know for sure belong to the church. So, I think they're looking for additional evidence, maybe computer evidence, anything that links them to these crimes," Castillo said.

Also charged with various offenses are Eva Garcia De Joaquin, 79, who was arrested Wednesday morning in Los Angeles; Joram Nunez Joaquin, 37, who was taken into custody outside Chicago; along with Rosa Sosa, 59; Azalia Rangel Garcia, 46; and Silem Garcia Pena, 43, who are believed to be in Mexico and are facing arrest and extradition.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors accuse García and his co-defendants of operating a decades-long criminal enterprise. The indictment charges them with racketeering conspiracy and related crimes, including systematic sexual abuse, sex trafficking of minors and adults, production and possession of child pornography, forced labor of church members, obstruction of justice, and financial crimes.

Castillo, believes García may try to avoid a trial. He says, "I would be shocked that he would take this to trial, because if he does, then it's going to expose all the dark secrets of the church, and I don't think he wants to do that."

The indictment lays out chilling accusations. Prosecutors say the women named in the case "primed" boys and girls as young as 13 for García’s sexual abuse. García himself is accused of holding down a minor so that his father, Samuel, the church’s previous leader, could rape the child. Victims were allegedly manipulated into believing that serving the apostle would bring them divine blessing.

Castillo says he has met several survivors. "I’ve met at least five of these survivors that suffered abuse, and when I hear those graphic details firsthand, it just breaks my heart, because he used his title, his position of the apostle. He used that to prey on the most innocent of children."

If convicted on all counts, Naasón Joaquín García could spend the rest of his life in federal prison.