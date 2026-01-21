Trump, Newsom feud on display at World Economic Forum in Davos

The Brief President Donald Trump addressed California's crime and Gavin Newsom while speaking at the World Economic Forum. While in Davos, Newsom said he was denied entry into USA House, blaming the White House for it.



The ongoing feud between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump took center stage during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

While delivering remarks about NATO, Greenland, tariffs, and Europe, Trump also took some time to address California and its governor.

What He Said :

"We're gonna help the people in California. We want to have no crime. I know Gavin was here. I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president. Gavin's a good guy. And we're gonna, if he needed it, I would do it in a heartbeat. I'd love to see. We did help them a lot in Los Angeles, a lot, early in my term when they had some problems. But we would love to do it. I will say this, if I were a Democrat governor or whatever, I would call up Trump. I say, ‘come on in, make us look good’, because we're cutting crime down to nothing. And we're taking people out, career criminals, who are only going to do bad things, and we're bringing them back to their countries," Trump said during his speech.

Newsom was seen on camera smirking and shaking his head in disagreement.

"The President of the United States is at Davos addressing the world’s top leaders … and he still can’t stop thinking about @CAGovernor," Newsom's office wrote on X.

The two have a long-lasting feud, often centering around immigration, crime, and most recently about the National Guard troops in LA and the recent LA wildfires.

The two also troll each other online, with Trump calling the democratic governor 'Newscum" and Newsom calling Trump a "Criminal-in-Chief."

Newsom blocked from USA House

While in Davos, Newsom said he was blocked from USA House, the official U.S. pavilion at Davos, and blamed the White House and State Department.

Newsom's office said he was scheduled and invited to attend a media event Fortune.

According to the Associated Press, Fortune said it was a USA House decision to cancel Newsom’s conversation. USA House did not immediately respond for comment.

Meanwhile, Newsom’s office said the decision was made "under pressure from the White House."

The White House didn’t say whether it pressured USA House to cancel the conversation, but spokeswoman Anna Kelly questioned why Newsom was in Davos and referred to him as a "third-rate governor."