Newsom concludes 'Jobs First' tour in OC, Kern counties as gubernatorial successors take debate stage
LOS ANGELES - Governor Gavin Newsom is traveling across Southern and Central California today to spotlight the state's dual focus on regional economic development and massive infrastructure projects.
What we know:
Governor Newsom’s first stop is in Orange County at 9:30 a.m., where he is set to unveil the region’s specific "Jobs First" plan, designed to create high-paying jobs and maintain the state's edge in global innovation.
The focus is on creating a "high-road" economy that balances growth with sustainability and a transition to carbon neutrality.
Afterward, Newsom will then travel to Kern County to inspect progress on the California High-Speed Rail project. This segment of the tour focuses on the 171-mile Merced-to-Bakersfield line.
State officials confirmed that 119 miles of this route are currently under active construction, supporting over 16,000 jobs since the project's inception.
What's next:
Following today's events, the state will begin the process of soliciting private partnerships for the High-Speed Rail project, with a goal to have partners on board by summer 2026.
In Orange County, the "Jobs First" plan will move into its implementation phase, where regional partners will begin applying for state funding to support specific industry sectors identified in the blueprint.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Office of the Governor and the California Jobs First Council.