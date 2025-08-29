Governor Newsom launches task force aimed at clearing state's homeless encampments

The Brief Newsom announced a new statewide task force that will prioritize clearing homeless encampments and expanding services in California's 10 largest cities. According to the governor's office, the goal is to move people into temporary shelters and ultimately permanent housing. The task force will focus on areas like highways and freeways and state properties.



Governor Gavin Newsom has launched a new task force he says will help with clearing out homeless encampments in the state's 10 largest cities.

What we know:

For years, homeless encampments have taken over sidewalks and vacant lots across the Southland.

It's been just over a year since Newsom signed an executive order directing encampment cleanups. Now he says he's boosting that effort by launching the State Action for Facilitation on Encampments (SAFE) Task Force.

Even before the task force got started, FOX11 crews observed many of the commonly known encampment locations in Hollywood and Van Nuys had been cleared.

What they're saying:

"It keeps the streets clean because too many people like that without restrooms and stuff like that in an area for too long it just gets dirty so I don't think it's a bad thing," said Erin, an unhoused woman.

She has been unhoused for 14 years and has lived in encampments before. Now she's mostly staying in a shelter.

But, not everyone living on the streets agrees with her.

"You get a community out of being in an encampment," said Tyrone, an unhoused man.

He told us he's been homeless since the pandemic and has had a hard time getting back on his feet.

"I get it, until you're homeless, until you don't have, you don't want it around you. You want the help for them but 'not in my city though' so I mean where?" said Tyrone.

Dig deeper:

The task force will focus on state rights-of-way like highways and freeways and other state property.

The governor's office says since July 2024, Caltrans has removed 81 encampments in the city of Los Angeles.

Resources and shelter are often offered to people being forced to move. Some take the help, others don't.

For Chloe, who is sleeping in shelters now, she says she's concerned about where all the people currently living in encampments will go, especially with limited shelter space.

"It's not like people want a fancy home, they just want 4 walls and a roof. Just a safe place to sleep," said Chloe.