Newsom: 525% increase in recovering stolen goods thanks to state's task force

So far this year, the California Highway Patrol has made 636 arrests and recovered 216,754 stolen goods worth nearly $5.7 million, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Tuesday.

It's all possible due to the state's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce, which was formed in 2019 to crack down on retail theft statewide.

The latest figures are a 167% increase in arrests and a 525% rise in stolen goods recovered when compared to the same time period from last year.

"Month after month, California is seeing the results of taking down organized retail crime in communities statewide. Our collaboration with local partners allows us to continue taking back stolen items and holding those accountable for this unacceptable crime," Newsom said.

Since 2019, the CHP has been involved in more than 2,600 investigations, leading to the arrest of over 2,700 suspects and the recovery of over 827,000 stolen goods valued at $43.8 million, according to Newsom's office.

"Through increased enforcement efforts and strategic partnerships, our dedicated investigators continue to achieve remarkable success in combating organized retail crime in California," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "The significant increase in arrests and recovery of stolen merchandise underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting our communities and supporting businesses."