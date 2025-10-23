Newport Beach neighborhood on Balboa Peninsula evacuated due to methane gas seepage

Residents in a Newport Beach neighborhood were evacuated late Thursday morning after city officials declared an emergency.

What we know:

City officials said a methane gas seepage occurred at a home located in the 3600 block of Marcus Avenue on the Balboa Peninsula. Investigators said they believe it was caused by an oil intrusion from an abandoned private oil well underneath the home.

After speaking with public safety officials, the city issued an emergency evacuation order for the home and other properties nearby.

Firefighters and public safety crews remain at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.