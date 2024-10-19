New video shows aftermath of fatal hit-and-run on 91 Freeway; CHP searching for driver

article

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver as newly-released video shows the aftermath of a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on an Orange County freeway in August.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. back on Aug. 30. CHP officers were called out to the area of State Route 91 near Gypsum Canyon Road. When they got there, they found a man dead, lying in the road, his heavily-damaged motorcycle next to him.

Newly-released dash camera footage shows what appear to be the moments right after the crash. In the video, a white pickup truck is seen driving over the wreckage of the motorcycle and speeding off. The CHP said they believe they may be looking for a white Chevrolet Silverado, that has moderate damage in the right-front area of the car. Officers said this could be things like dents or damage to the right front door, quarter panel, or side mirror.

Now the CHP is asking for the public's help to identify the truck and the driver. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Santa Ana Area CHP office at 714-338-5500.