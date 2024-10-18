Granada Hills hit-and-run: Motorcyclist killed after being struck by two vehicles

The Brief A motorcyclist died after a collision in Granada Hills. Police are looking for two vehicles involved in a deadly hit-and-run. A $50,000 reward is available for information leading to the offender's arrest and conviction.



A motorcyclist was killed after flying off his bike and being run over by two vehicles.

LAPD officers are now searching for the two vehicles involved in the deadly hit-and-run.

According to police, around 9:50 p.m. on October 17, a motorcyclist was speeding on Devonshire Street from Etiwanda Avenue in Granada Hills.

As the motorcyclist approached Louise Avenue, he failed to stop for a red light and collided with a vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the cyclist to be ejected from his bike, falling onto the westbound lanes of traffic on Devonshire Street.

Police say a few moments later, the motorcyclist was hit by two vehicles traveling westbound on Devonshire Street.

The first vehicle was a white SUV, and the second vehicle was a white sedan. Both vehicles failed to stop.

The cyclist, who was only identified as a man in his early 20s, died at the scene.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone that provides information leading to the suspect's identification, apprehension, and conviction.

Police are now searching for the vehicles involved in the hit-and-run. Anyone with information about is urged to contact Valley Traffic Division, Investigator Takishita or Ramirez at (818) 644-8116. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.