New photo shows suspect who allegedly attacked senior citizen at Santa Clarita bar
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Authorities have released a new photo showing the suspect accused of sending an 84-year-old man to the hospital after just one punch at a Santa Clarita bar last week.
What we know:
Security footage from inside Doc's Inn on Lyons Ave. shows a man in his 20's punching the victim.
According to a bartender, the elderly man was a bar regular who would come in for a glass of wine and enjoy the jukebox.
The elderly man, who was not identified, suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed. As of Saturday evening, he is no longer hospitalized.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Elderly man attacked at Santa Clarita bar
Apparently, a group of four young people walked into the bar just after 1 a.m., then seemingly attacked the man.
It appears someone also vandalized the bar, by smashing one of the windows.
What we don't know:
The motive of the attack is under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and original reporting by FOX 11's Susan Hirasuna.