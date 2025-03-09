Expand / Collapse search

New photo shows suspect who allegedly attacked senior citizen at Santa Clarita bar

Published  March 9, 2025 2:07pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
It happened last Thursday at Dock's Inn.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Authorities have released a new photo showing the suspect accused of sending an 84-year-old man to the hospital after just one punch at a Santa Clarita bar last week.

What we know:

According to a bartender, the elderly man was a bar regular who would come in for a glass of wine and enjoy the jukebox. 

The elderly man, who was not identified, suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed. As of Saturday evening, he is no longer hospitalized.

Apparently, a group of four young people walked into the bar just after 1 a.m., then seemingly attacked the man. 

It appears someone also vandalized the bar, by smashing one of the windows. 

What we don't know:

The motive of the attack is under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and original reporting by FOX 11's Susan Hirasuna. 

