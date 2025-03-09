New photo shows suspect who allegedly attacked senior citizen at Santa Clarita bar

The Brief Security footage from inside Doc's Inn on Lyons Ave. shows a man in his 20's punching the victim. The elderly man, who was not identified, suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed. It appears someone also vandalized the bar, by smashing one of the windows.



Authorities have released a new photo showing the suspect accused of sending an 84-year-old man to the hospital after just one punch at a Santa Clarita bar last week.

What we know:

Security footage from inside Doc's Inn on Lyons Ave. shows a man in his 20's punching the victim.

According to a bartender, the elderly man was a bar regular who would come in for a glass of wine and enjoy the jukebox.

The elderly man, who was not identified, suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed. As of Saturday evening, he is no longer hospitalized.

Apparently, a group of four young people walked into the bar just after 1 a.m., then seemingly attacked the man.

It appears someone also vandalized the bar, by smashing one of the windows.

What we don't know:

The motive of the attack is under investigation.