Expand / Collapse search

Elderly man attacked at Santa Clarita bar

By
Published  March 7, 2025 4:37pm PST
Santa Clarita
FOX 11

The Brief

    • Detectives are looking for the man, believed to be in his 20s, who attacked an elderly man at a bar. 
    • The 84-year-old man suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed.            

Elderly man attacked at bar in Santa Clarita

An 84-year-old man was attacked by while at a bar in Santa Clarita.

LOS ANGELES - An elderly man was viciously attacked at a bar in Santa Clarita

What we know:

Security footage from inside Doc's Inn on Lyons Ave. shows a man in his 20's punching an 84-year-old. 

According to a bartender, the elderly man was a bar regular who would come in for a glass of wine and enjoy the jukebox. 

The elderly man, who was not identified, suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed.            

Apparently, a group of four young people walked into the bar just after 1 a.m., then seemingly attacked the man. 

It appears someone also vandalized the bar, by smashing one of the windows. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the attack. A description of the suspect was not given. 

The Source 

  • Information for this story was provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and original reporting by FOX 11's Susan Hirasuna. 

Santa Clarita