Elderly man attacked at Santa Clarita bar
LOS ANGELES - An elderly man was viciously attacked at a bar in Santa Clarita.
What we know:
Security footage from inside Doc's Inn on Lyons Ave. shows a man in his 20's punching an 84-year-old.
According to a bartender, the elderly man was a bar regular who would come in for a glass of wine and enjoy the jukebox.
The elderly man, who was not identified, suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed.
Apparently, a group of four young people walked into the bar just after 1 a.m., then seemingly attacked the man.
It appears someone also vandalized the bar, by smashing one of the windows.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the attack. A description of the suspect was not given.