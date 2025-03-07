Elderly man attacked at Santa Clarita bar

The Brief Detectives are looking for the man, believed to be in his 20s, who attacked an elderly man at a bar. The 84-year-old man suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed.



An elderly man was viciously attacked at a bar in Santa Clarita.

What we know:

Security footage from inside Doc's Inn on Lyons Ave. shows a man in his 20's punching an 84-year-old.

According to a bartender, the elderly man was a bar regular who would come in for a glass of wine and enjoy the jukebox.

The elderly man, who was not identified, suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed.

Apparently, a group of four young people walked into the bar just after 1 a.m., then seemingly attacked the man.

It appears someone also vandalized the bar, by smashing one of the windows.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the attack. A description of the suspect was not given.