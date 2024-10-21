New In-N-Out Burger restaurants 'opening soon' in these Southern California cities

The Brief Four new In-N-Out Burger locations are opening soon. The restaurants are located in Anaheim, Carson, Oxnard, and Sylmar. Specific dates have not yet been revealed.



Four new In-N-Out Burger restaurants will soon be serving their signature burgers, fries, and shakes in Southern California.

According to In-N-Out's website, the new locations in Anaheim, Carson, Oxnard, and Sylmar are "opening soon," but dates haven't been revealed.

Here are the specific addresses:

Anaheim : 540 N. Euclid Street

Carson: 20512 Avalon Boulevard

Oxnard : 1700 E. Ventura Boulevard

Sylmar: 13864 Foothill Boulevard

New restaurants are also "opening soon" in Utah, Arizona, and Idaho.

In-N-Out's latest California restaurant opened in August in Redlands.

All locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In-N-Out has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho. Its first restaurant opened in Las Vegas in 1992.

The Irvine-based fast food chain was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948 and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. None of the locations are franchised.

In-N-Out Burger was recently dethroned in USA Today's list of 10Best fast food burgers around America. The chain came in at No. 2 for its popular Double Double burger made with two slices of American cheese, its signature spread, and fresh toppings like lettuce, onions, and tomato. But it's a notch up from last year's rankings, where it placed sixth.

The best fast food burger in the U.S. is made by The Habit Burger Grill, according to the list.







