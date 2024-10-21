New In-N-Out Burger restaurants 'opening soon' in these Southern California cities
LOS ANGELES - Four new In-N-Out Burger restaurants will soon be serving their signature burgers, fries, and shakes in Southern California.
According to In-N-Out's website, the new locations in Anaheim, Carson, Oxnard, and Sylmar are "opening soon," but dates haven't been revealed.
Here are the specific addresses:
- Anaheim: 540 N. Euclid Street
- Carson: 20512 Avalon Boulevard
- Oxnard: 1700 E. Ventura Boulevard
- Sylmar: 13864 Foothill Boulevard
New restaurants are also "opening soon" in Utah, Arizona, and Idaho.
In-N-Out's latest California restaurant opened in August in Redlands.
All locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
In-N-Out has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho. Its first restaurant opened in Las Vegas in 1992.
The Irvine-based fast food chain was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948 and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. None of the locations are franchised.
In-N-Out Burger was recently dethroned in USA Today's list of 10Best fast food burgers around America. The chain came in at No. 2 for its popular Double Double burger made with two slices of American cheese, its signature spread, and fresh toppings like lettuce, onions, and tomato. But it's a notch up from last year's rankings, where it placed sixth.
The best fast food burger in the U.S. is made by The Habit Burger Grill, according to the list.