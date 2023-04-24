3 new gun laws to be introduced in LA County

Local leaders are taking action and are set to announce new gun legislation Monday aimed at combating gun violence.

The Prosecutors Alliance will be joined by Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra) – whose district includes Monterey Park – Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, Monterey Park Mayor Jose Sanchez, and gun violence survivor LaNaisha Edwards to announce the three new laws.

This comes as more shootings were reported across the Los Angeles area over the weekend. On Sunday, two people were shot near the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Later that evening, a car-to-car shooting was reported in Cerritos.

Nationwide, the U.S. is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023, replaying the horror on a loop roughly once a week so far this year.

The carnage has taken 88 lives in 17 mass killings over 111 days. Each time, the killers wielded firearms. Only 2009 was marked by as many such tragedies in the same period of time.

At the federal level, President Joe Biden last year signed a milestone gun violence bill, toughening background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keeping firearms from more domestic violence offenders and helping states use red flag laws that enable police to ask courts to take guns from people who show signs they could turn violent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.