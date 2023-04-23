2 shot near Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

A 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were expected to survive gunshot wounds suffered Sunday morning at a convenience store in Hollywood, authorities said.

Officers on patrol in the area of the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard heard shots shortly after midnight and found the male victim at a convenience store, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers then located the woman inside the store, also suffering from gunshot wounds, Eisenman said.

"One of them (shooting victims) stated that six suspects in a vehicle exited the vehicle in front of the location and an unknown suspect in the group fired multiple shots, striking the victims," she said.

Paramedics rushed both victims to a hospital, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. They were listed in stable condition, Eisenman said.

No further information was immediately available.