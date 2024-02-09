Here are the new emojis coming to iPhones this spring

Would you like a lime with that phoenix? Emojipedia has revealed the new emojis coming to Apple operating systems this spring.

According to Emojipedia, there are 118 new emojis in the first iOS 17.4 beta. Included in those additions are six "brand new emoji concepts;" smiley emojis that shake their heads up and down; four new non-gender-specific family emojis, and direction-specific versions of six existing people emojis.

Emojipedia, a top emoji reference site, says the new emojis should be available by March or April of 2024.

What new emojis are coming to iPhones in 2024?

Here are some of the new emojis coming with the new operating system, Emojipedia says:

Lime

Phoenix

Brown mushroom

Broken chain

Head shaking vertically

Head shaking horizontally

Variations of a family, such as two adults and a child or two adults and two children

Person walking facing right

Person running facing right

Emojipedia says there is a bug in the current beta, but it’s expected to be fixed before the official version is released.

How are emojis chosen?

Anyone can propose an emoji. But for it to make it to phones and computers, it has to be approved by Unicode. The nonprofit group, mostly made up of people from large tech companies like Apple, Google and Facebook, translates emoji into one standard, so that a person in France, for example, can send an emoji or a text message to a person in the U.S. and it will look the same, no matter what brand of phone or operating system they use.

It’s this group that ultimately weighs in on whether we get a sad pile of poop to complement the smiling one, or whether sliced bagel deserves an emoji alongside bread and croissant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.