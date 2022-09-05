New bodycam footage released of man shot, killed by Riverside County deputies

Deputies in Riverside County have released new body camera and cell phone footage from a July incident in which they shot and killed a man allegedly threatening to shoot people in Moreno Valley.

The shooting happened back on July 22, when Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a call from an employee at a local O'Reilly Auto Parts store in the 15100 block of Perris Boulevard, saying that a man told the employee that he had a gun and that he was going to "smoke someone."

"I had a customer walk into my store, and he said he had a gun, and he said he was gonna… like, kill someone, I guess," the caller told dispatch.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man who allegedly made threats at a Moreno Valley store shot, killed by deputy

When deputies got to the store, they found 49-year-old Jay Jackson of Moreno Valley in the parking lot.

According to deputies, Jackson had one hand in his shorts pocket and told deputies that he had a gun. In the body camera footage, deputies can be heard shouting at Jackson to take his hand out of his pocket.

"Sir take your hand out [of] your pocket we do not want to hurt you," one deputy is heard shouting. "We're not going to shoot you we do not want to hurt you. We can give you medical services, mental health services. Just do us a favor and take your hands out of your pocket. We do not want to hurt you."

Several seconds later, cell phone video shows Jackson raising his arms and walking toward deputies. Deputies said Jackson removed a "shiny metallic object" from his pocket. Jackson was shot in the torso. Deputies say they performed lifesaving measures, but Jackson was pronounced dead at the hospital. Deputies announced Monday that the shiny metallic object they believed to be the gun Jackson threatened he had was actually the handle of a Gillette razor.

As always when deputies are involved in a shooting, the incident is being investigated by the California Department of Justice. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department also said that they are performing an internal investigation into deputies' actions that day. The department announced back on the day of the shooting that the deputy who shot Jackson would be placed on paid leave, and has not been identified.