Man who allegedly made threats at a Moreno Valley business shot, killed by deputy

A man is dead after he allegedly made threats to employees at a Moreno Valley business Friday afternoon.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call near the intersection of Perris Boulevard and John F. Kennedy Drive.

The department announced the incident on social media a little after 12:30 p.m. but did not specify when the suspect made the alleged threats or when the shots were fired. The suspect ultimately died from the shooting.

The public is being asked to avoid that section of Moreno Valley the shooting investigation continues.

Officials did not specify if the suspect was armed while making the threats.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.



