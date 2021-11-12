Neighbors frustrated after human waste and trash were found in El Sereno

Residents in a beautiful part of El Sereno say they are frustrated.

This as neighbors shared photos of bottles of urine and trash being placed in El Sereno. The residents told FOX 11 they have reached out to Los Angeles' sanitation department for the mess not being cleaned up.

Now, a neighborhood group is taking it upon themselves to clean up the streets.

