Nearly 10,000 stolen gift cards seized in large-scale scam bust

Thousands of stolen gift cards were seized as part of a large-scale scam bust in Southern California.

An investigation was initiated by the Chino Police Department after it was discovered that thefts occurred at more than 250 department stores across Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties in just one month.

Photos shared on the Chino PD's Instagram page show stacks of stolen gift cards from various retail stores like Target and Nordstrom. Police said around 9,500 stolen gift cards were located.

One person from El Monte was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, which were not disclosed.

Police are reminding the public to be cautious when purchasing gift cards, especially as the holiday season fast approaches.

Be sure to inspect the packaging and make sure it is intact and has not been tampered with. Also, check the PIN sticker on the back of the card to make sure it hasn't been removed.

